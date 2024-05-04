Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $402.11 and last traded at $400.11. Approximately 52,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 248,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $397.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.

Medpace Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,442 shares of company stock valued at $82,702,867. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

