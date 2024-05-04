Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Stock Down 1.1 %

GDOT opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $487.09 million, a PE ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Green Dot news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 65.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

