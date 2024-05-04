Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Price Up 0%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $305.48 and last traded at $302.01. 51,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 352,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total transaction of $1,203,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,741 shares in the company, valued at $13,848,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.