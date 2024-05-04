Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 497 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.14. 459,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,669. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $221.31 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

