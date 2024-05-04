Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQWL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQWL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.94. The company had a trading volume of 38,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,744. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $95.23. The company has a market capitalization of $618.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.49.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

