Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Stagwell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.06.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STGW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 692,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,891. Stagwell has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. Stagwell’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,333,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 807,505 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 89.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 733,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 345,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

See Also

