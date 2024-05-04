DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

DD opened at $77.71 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $79.19. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

