Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of Taitron Components stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.72. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAIT. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the first quarter worth about $851,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components in the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

