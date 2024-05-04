Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $386,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $386.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.66 and a 200-day moving average of $372.51. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

