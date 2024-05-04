Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $163.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.54. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.39.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.30.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.