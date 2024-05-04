Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 860 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 257,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.