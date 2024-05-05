Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.99. 836,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,997. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $246.28 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

