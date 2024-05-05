Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.
About Genocea Biosciences
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.