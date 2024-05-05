ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $807.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $716.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $753.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $713.00. The company has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $428.97 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

