StockNews.com Downgrades TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

TFS Financial Price Performance

TFS Financial stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. TFS Financial has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 million.

Insider Activity

In other TFS Financial news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $43,940.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $79,992.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $43,940.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,271 shares in the company, valued at $551,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,868 shares of company stock valued at $349,584 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Articles

