Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) PT at GBX 342.20

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.20 ($4.35).
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 475 ($6.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.74) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.05) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
LON:RR opened at GBX 440.40 ($5.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.86, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 415.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 341.17.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
