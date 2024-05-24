Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT at $14.92

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PMT

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $13.41 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $111,995.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.