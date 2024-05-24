Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.4 %
Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.61. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
