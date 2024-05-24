Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.4 %

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.61. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Sotherly Hotels worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

