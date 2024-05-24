StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Tantech has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.
About Tantech
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tantech
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.