H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This is an increase from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
