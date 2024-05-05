UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,680,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.1 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.32 and its 200 day moving average is $512.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $453.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

