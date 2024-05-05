Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $15.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,546. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $121.91 and a 52 week high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245,814 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 83,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,215,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after buying an additional 247,049 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

