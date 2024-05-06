2,429 Shares in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Posted by on May 6th, 2024

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTAFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 821,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 542,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMKTA

Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IMKTA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.17. 56,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.92%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $607,000. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.