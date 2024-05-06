2,429 Shares in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 821,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 542,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IMKTA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.17. 56,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.92%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $607,000. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Articles

