Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.420-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.0 million-$245.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.0 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.190 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.88.

FIVN traded down $2.19 on Monday, hitting $55.69. 1,661,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53. Five9 has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

