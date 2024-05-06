4,166 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 23.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $124.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.61.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

