Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,795 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,330,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,813,000 after purchasing an additional 170,317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BERY opened at $58.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

