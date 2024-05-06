Sapient Capital LLC Invests $498,000 in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 213,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter worth $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $189.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. Research analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $33,431.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 897,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 77,966 shares of company stock valued at $124,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

NRGV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.85.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

