Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE:BFAM opened at $111.23 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.63.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

