Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,815,000 after acquiring an additional 35,002 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,711,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,106,000 after acquiring an additional 108,593 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,295,000 after acquiring an additional 119,115 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 903,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,717,000 after acquiring an additional 143,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 230,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 2.7 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $70.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.70. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,154,354.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492 over the last ninety days. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

