8,213 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

