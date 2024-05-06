Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $486,000 Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Assurant by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 839.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $176.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $118.45 and a one year high of $189.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.25.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

