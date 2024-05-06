Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Up to $25.34

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.34, but opened at $26.16. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 266,275 shares traded.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115,567.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 341,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 340,923 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

