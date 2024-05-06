Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Down to $161.10

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $161.10, but opened at $145.50. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $156.83, with a volume of 263,735 shares.

KRYS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,939.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.40.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,087 shares of company stock worth $6,210,591. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after buying an additional 383,495 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at $14,272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,416,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

