Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Up to $11.03

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $11.40. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 532,071 shares.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILJ. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 266,916 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 147,844 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 118,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

