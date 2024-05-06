Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,715,000 after buying an additional 194,337 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,481,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,343,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,535,000 after buying an additional 83,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,688,000 after buying an additional 55,992 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $264.44 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $187.20 and a one year high of $276.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.53 and its 200 day moving average is $236.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

