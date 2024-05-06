CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Sold by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 25.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 47.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 34,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CFB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,433. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $637.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFB

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.