Identiv (INVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Identiv to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Identiv has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, analysts expect Identiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $5.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. Identiv has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $9.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Identiv

About Identiv

(Get Free Report)

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.