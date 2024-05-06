Emerald (EEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Emerald has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald Price Performance

EEX opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. Emerald has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $375.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Report on Emerald

About Emerald

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.