Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

YMAB stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.