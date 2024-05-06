Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. On average, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AQST opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

