Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Sells 4,106 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) EVP Goran Skoko sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $1,759,708.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,135.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:FDS traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $436.08. 199,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $446.95 and its 200-day moving average is $454.10. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

