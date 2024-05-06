Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.82.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,860,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $49.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Match Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,961,000 after purchasing an additional 191,615 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,526,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,509,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,152,000 after purchasing an additional 184,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4,348.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

