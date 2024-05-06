Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Robert W. Baird

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC cut Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,122. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $213.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

