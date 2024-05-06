M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,669 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.67.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $215.19 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $189.54 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

