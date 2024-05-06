National Bank of Canada FI Has $53.94 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $53,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after buying an additional 628,944 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,245,000 after purchasing an additional 532,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,470. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

