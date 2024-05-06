TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 484,167 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after buying an additional 476,951 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.12. 785,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.