Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,224 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VUG traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.46. 938,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,046. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $259.00 and a 52 week high of $357.28. The company has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

