CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 million. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTMX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,287. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $307.31 million, a PE ratio of -221.39 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $42,266.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $73,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

