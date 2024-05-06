Compass Minerals International (CMP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Compass Minerals International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $13.10. 110,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -41.10%.

CMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

