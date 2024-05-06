Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 362,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,526. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

